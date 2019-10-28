Today
- 27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
- “Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Tuesday
Wednesday
- Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
- College Fair and Career Expo, noon to 9 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, free admission.
- Kokomo Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter grand opening, noon to 3 p.m., 319 W. Taylor St., ribbon cutting and name revealing at 12:30 p.m.
- Trick or treat, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement Communities, 329 Rainbow Drive, candy treats, cookies and punch.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
