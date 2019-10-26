Today
“From the Dark Pages,” tours 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, annual Halloween event, guests help Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes track down Jack the Ripper, appropriate for ages 18 and older due to content, tickets $25 per person or $20 for Howard County Historical Society members, visit www.howardcountymuseum.org or the museum office.
Anti-violence march, 11 a.m., starts at City Hall and ends at Studebaker Park after march through northern Kokomo.
Taylor band program and lunch, free lunch, 11:30 a.m., “The Gift of Home” band performance at 1 p.m., Taylor High School football field.
Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, proceeds benefit Kenya mission trip team.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Community Gospel Fest 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, 3503 South Reed Road, also offering free flu shots in the Community CareMobile.
Community Halloween Party, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, free admission, sponsored by Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union.
Haunted Trail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275, attend in costume, bring a flashlight.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Family movie night in Jackson Morrow Park, 8:30 p.m., featuring Scooby-Doo and The Ghoul School, free admission, children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult, bring a chair or blanket, call 765-456-7275.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Sunday
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Howloweenie Pet Adoption and Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, service animals welcome, do not bring pets to the event.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Trunk or treat, 4 to 5:30 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 301 E. Markland Ave.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
