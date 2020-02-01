Today
• Second Time Around Prom Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Western Elementary Gym, a benefit dance for the family of A.C. Robertson, an eighth-grader with stage four cancer, Pastime will play music from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, freewill donations accepted.
• Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
Sunday
• Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
• Prompalooza, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, prom fashions and style show, meet vendors for photography options, floral designs, makeup and hair styles, free entry with registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prompalooza-tickets-86158473313.
• VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
• VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
• Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
• VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
• Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion on Depot Street.
Thursday
• Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “Dr. Doolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., $2.
• Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
• J. Edwards Gourmet presents Chocolate Celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., tickets three for $10, tickets can be redeemed for a chocolate item, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
• First Friday “Movie Night,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, movie-themed events, contests and treats, movie star selfie stands and video art, for a full list of activities call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
• Father-Daughter Sweetheart Ball, 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
Saturday
• Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
• Father-Daughter Sweetheart Ball, 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
• Valentine’s Gala hosted by Preserve Marriage Ministry, 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for tickets, visit www.preservemarriages.com/valentines-gala.
• Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
• Walk a Mile in My Shoes, 8 to 10 a.m., register at 8 a.m. at Kokomo Rescue Mission, walk starts at Watered Garden, 319 W. Taylor St., and continues down the Industrial Heritage Trail to Open Arms, 929 N. Main St., breakfast at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., call 765-456-3838.
• VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
