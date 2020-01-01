Friday
First Friday “Hygge Happiness,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, venues will share their favorite ways to experience coziness and contentment, free, self-guided arts tour in the Downtown District, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.first
Baked steak dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $10, call 765-452-1521.
Jan. 11
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Jan. 12
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Jan. 13
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
Jan. 26
Greater Kokomo Winter Bridal Gala, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridalgala.com.
Jan. 31
Viva Las Vista, 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club and Chamber Choir, 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.
