Today
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
Howard County Right to Life final board meeting of the year, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, room 122, officer/board nominations.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Thursday
Kokomo Family YMCA Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run, 8 a.m., Kokomo Family YMCA, all ages welcome to participate, register at http://getmeregistered.com/KokomoTurkeyTrot.
Club Kokomo Cares 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park, $10 individual entry fee, all proceeds go to We Care, registration 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.
We Care Park holiday light display, 6 p.m., lighting ceremony, freewill donations accepted, open nightly starting at dusk through Christmas.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Holly Jolly Shopping, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, free admission, over 100 vendors, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
