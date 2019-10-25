Today
Haunted Hustle Family Fun 5K and Mini Zombie Zoom, hosted by Kokomo Family YMCA, 5:30 p.m., costume contests, face painting, haunt makeup, and swag bag for all race participants, to register, call 765-457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
Halloween Party, 6 to 10 p.m., The Refinery, 200 W. Superior St., also sponsored by Rhum Academy, Sol House, speakeasy-themed party, costumes encouraged.
IUKokomo Halloween open house, 5 to 6 p.m., Alumni Hall, a sensory-sensitive hour for children of any age and their families, admission cost is a non-perishable food item, RSVP to slcd@iuk.edu, 6 to 8 p.m. traditional trick-or-treating for children 12 and younger.
Trunk or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. E., in case of rain, event will be inside, no pets.
“From the Dark Pages,” tours 6, 7 and 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, annual Halloween event, guests help Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes track down Jack the Ripper, appropriate for ages 18 and older due to content, tickets $25 per person or $20 for Howard County Historical Society members, visit www.howardcountymuseum.org or the museum office.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Phi Delta Kappa Blues Jam, doors open 7:15 p.m., music starts 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., band is Who’s Yer Coustic, open mic.
Genealogy for Night Owls, 5:15 p.m. to midnight, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, researchers of all levels of experience welcome, $15 fee includes buffet dinner and door prizes, register at www.khcpl.org.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Saturday
“From the Dark Pages,” tours 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, annual Halloween event, guests help Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes track down Jack the Ripper, appropriate for ages 18 and older due to content, tickets $25 per person or $20 for Howard County Historical Society members, visit www.howardcountymuseum.org or the museum office.
Anti-violence march, 11 a.m., starts at City Hall and ends at Studebaker Park after march through northern Kokomo.
Taylor band program and lunch, free lunch, 11:30 a.m., “The Gift of Home” band performance at 1 p.m., Taylor High School football field.
Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, proceeds benefit Kenya mission trip team.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Community Gospel Fest 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, 3503 South Reed Road, also offering free flu shots in the Community CareMobile.
Community Halloween Party, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, free admission, sponsored by Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union.
Haunted Trail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, call 765-456-7275, attend in costume, bring a flashlight.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Family movie night in Jackson Morrow Park, 8:30 p.m., featuring Scooby-Doo and The Ghoul School, free admission, children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult, bring a chair or blanket, call 765-456-7275.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
