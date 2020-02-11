Today

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Wednesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Kokomo High School Class of 1953 luncheon, 11 a.m., Half Moon Restaurant.

Thursday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Saturday

Kokomo Humane Society’s Winter CAT-ch fund-raiser, 6 to 9 p.m., Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, Low Country shrimp boil, auction, tickets $50 in advance or $60 at the door, cash bar, wear spring or summer clothes, call 765-452-6224.

Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Saturday, feb. 22

Broadway Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein, 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, Kokomo Symphony Orchestra and Kokomo Civic Theatre Singers to perform selections from “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “South Pacifice,” and “The Sound of Music,” for tickets, call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosyph

ony.net.

Mardi Gras Main Street Masquerade, 7 to 11 p.m.,Kokomo Artworks Gallery, costume contest, live music and dance, New Orleans cuisine and cocktails, tickets $35, visit www.kaaonline.org.

Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, general admission $25 or VIP tickets $50, visit http://squareup.com/store/colosseum-combat.

Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Tuesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

