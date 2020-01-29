Today
Cooking Under Pressure, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Kitchen Chemistry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, first- through sixth-graders can do science experiments using items found in a kitchen, call 765-626-0830 to register.
Genealogy short class, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn about storage devices and how to save family research files electronically, visit www.khcpl.org.
Friday
Viva Las Vista, 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club and Chamber Choir, 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.
Beta Nu Blues Jam, doors open 7:15 p.m., show begins 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., band Governor Davis, open mic blues only, no cover.
Saturday
Second Time Around Prom Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Western Elementary Gym, a benefit dance for the family of A.C. Robertson, an eighth-grader with stage four cancer, Pastime will play music from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, freewill donations accepted.
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
Sunday
Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
Prompalooza, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, prom fashions and style show, meet vendors for photography options, floral designs, makeup and hair styles, free entry with registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prompalooza-tickets-86158473313.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “Dr. Doolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., $2.
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.