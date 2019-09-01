Today
- Kokomo Speedway, featuring hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds and thunder cars, general admission $15, children ages 12 and younger free, pit passes $30 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- opens 9 a.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, dancing, crafts, seminars, displays, contests, auction, adult spectator fee $5, seniors $3, children $2.
- 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Monday
- 11:30 a.m., Grindstone Charley’s, 3830 S. Lafountain St.
- 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Thursday
- 7 p.m., featuring Connection (Eastern High School), downtown Greentown in front of the fountain, bring a lawn chair, free admission.
- 12:30 p.m., AMC Theater, “Overcomer,” starring Alex Kendric, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Holly A. Morris, Ben Davies and Pricilla C. Shirer, $2.
Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free dental care for veterans, contact Rebecca Young, 765-453-4369 or www.jarrelldentistry.com.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., outside LeaderOne, 202 N. Main St., 6 p.m. music by Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County, 8 p.m. music by Shiny Penny, meal includes Hawg Heaven pulled pork sandwich, chips and drink, proceeds go to Bridges Outreach.
- 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., band Pastime to perform, $10, call 765-452-1521.
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown, experience art everywhere, Hawgin’ the Block for Bridges Outreach, 75th IU Kokomo Birthday celebration, free, self-guided arts tour, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Saturday
- 8 a.m. to noon, Maple Crest Middle School, visit www.hesp.org.
- 5 to 7 p.m., UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., adults $15, children 12 and younger $7.50, benefits high school graduating senior scholarships.
- Grissom Air Museum, also other military and civilian aviation acts, free and open to the public, visit www.grissomairmuseum.com.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
- Grissom Air Museum, also other military and civilian aviation acts, free and open to the public, visit www.grissomairmuseum.com.
2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
