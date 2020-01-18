Today
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Apperson Way N., 11:30 a.m. group activities for children, lunch, 1:30 to 4 p.m. youth performances, sponsored by Omicron Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Indiana University Kokomo.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sensory-friendly movie matinee, 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., families are welcome to watch a sensory-friendly film, where lights are up and volume is down, free, call 765-626-0830 to learn which film will be featured.
Hoosier 690 Pro-Am Archery Tournament, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for information and registration visit http://ifaaarchery.org/HOOSIER_690.html.
Sunday
Super Sunday STEM Challenge, 3 to 4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., first- through sixth-graders and families can tackle fun science, technology, engineering and math challenges, call 765-626-0830 to register.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
“Doing the Dream” banquet, 6 p.m., Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., doors open at 5:30 p.m., keynote speaker is actor and author Hill Harper, who stars in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” tickets at $50 are available at ivytech.edu/doingthedream or by calling 765-252-5500
Cooking Under Pressure, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
Genealogy short class, filing and storage, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how to file your paper documents, photos, and more in a cohesive and safe archival manner, visit www.khcpl.org.
Friday
Chili Supper and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, benefits Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center, freewill donations of diapers, wipes, baby cream, and money.
Jan. 25
Education fair and FAFSA application help, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., representatives of local colleges or continuing education programs will explain local options and to answer FAFSA and financial aid questions, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Beat the Winter Blues Comedy Show, 7 to 10 p.m., upstairs at Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub, nationally touring comedians, tickets $10 in advance and $15 at the door, tickets available on Event Brite.
Jan. 26
Greater Kokomo Winter Bridal Gala, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridalgala.com.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan. 27
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
