Today
- Sitcom Singalong TV Dinner Night, 6 p.m., at The Hobson, sitcom musical themes, themed tables, specialty drinks, TV-style dinner served fresh, 10-seat table $500.
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
- Autumn Festival: A Handcrafted Art Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., IU Kokomo Kelley Student Center, shop with more than 80 vendors with refurbished and handmade items, parking and admission free, call LeeAnn Salmons at 765-455-9364.
- Holiday shopping experience, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile, Kokomo, meet artists and curators, vintage and handmade items, 765-459-3148.
- Beef or chicken and noodle dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., First Friends Meeting o Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, $8 for adults, $3.50 for children 3 to 10, and free for children younger than 3.
- Pulled pork barbecue supper, 5 to 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 8280 e. 800 North, Forest, $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 through 12, and free for children younger than 5.
- Fish and tenderloin supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, fish and tenderloin prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church, freewill donations, proceeds go the Hillsdale Food Pantry.
- Poplar Grove United Methodist Church soup and salad supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Center United Methodist Church, 1475 E. 1125 South, Galveston, freewill offering.
- 27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
- Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Monday
- Opening ceremony for Military Appreciation Days, 11 a.m., First Floor, Council Chambers , Stephen J. Daily Government Center, 100 S. Union St.
- Kokomo High School Class of 1951, 11:30 a.m., Grindstone Charley’s, 3830 S. Lafountain St.
- Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
- VFW bingo special, $6,000 night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
