Today

J. Edwards Gourmet presents Chocolate Celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., tickets three for $10, tickets can be redeemed for a chocolate item, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.

First Friday “Movie Night,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, movie-themed events, contests and treats, movie star selfie stands and video art, for a full list of activities call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.

Pork chop dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW, 920 N. Washington St., $10, DJ music provided by Louie from 6 to p.m., call 765-452-1521 for more information.

Father-Daughter Sweetheart Ball, 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.

Saturday

Walk a Mile in My Shoes, 8 to 10 a.m., register at 8 a.m. at Kokomo Rescue Mission, walk starts at Watered Garden, 319 W. Taylor St., and continues down the Industrial Heritage Trail to Open Arms, 929 N. Main St., breakfast at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., call 765-456-3838.

Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.

Valentine’s Gala hosted by Preserve Marriage Ministry, 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for tickets, visit www.preservemarriages.com/valentines-gala.

Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Sunday

Indiana University Kokomo Observatory open house, 7 to 9 p.m., learn about brown dwarf stars and recent astronomical news.

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Genealogy Department, 220 N. Union St., speaker Sharon Cowan discussing the Green River Murder, call 765-626-0839.

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Tuesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Wednesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Kokomo High School Class of 1953 luncheon, 11 a.m., Half Moon Restaurant.

Thursday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Saturday

Kokomo Humane Society’s Winter CAT-ch fund-raiser, 6 to 9 p.m., Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, Low Country shrimp boil, auction, tickets $50 in advance or $60 at the door, cash bar, wear spring or summer clothes, call 765-452-6224.

Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Sunday

