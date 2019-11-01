Today
- First Friday “Main Street Mystery,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., help solve the mystery after a crime has been committed in downtown Kokomo during this live-action event, featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, free, self-guided arts tour in the downtown district, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
- Local Author Fair, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, meet local authors of children’s books, fiction, poetry or nonfiction, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- 27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Saturday
- Sitcom Singalong TV Dinner Night, 6 p.m., at The Hobson, sitcom musical themes, themed tables, specialty drinks, TV-style dinner served fresh, 10-seat table $500.
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
- Autumn Festival: A Handcrafted Art Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., IU Kokomo Kelley Student Center, shop with more than 80 vendors with refurbished and handmade items, parking and admission free, call LeeAnn Salmons at 765-455-9364.
- Holiday shopping experience, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile, Kokomo, meet artists and curators, vintage and handmade items, 765-459-3148.
- Beef or chicken and noodle dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., First Friends Meeting o Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, $8 for adults, $3.50 for children 3 to 10, and free for children younger than 3.
- Pulled pork barbecue supper, 5 to 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 8280 e. 800 North, Forest, $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 through 12, and free for children younger than 5.
- Fish and tenderloin supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, fish and tenderloin prepared by Hillsdale United Methodist Church, freewill donations, proceeds go the Hillsdale Food Pantry.
- Poplar Grove United Methodist Church soup and salad supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Center United Methodist Church, 1475 E. 1125 South, Galveston, freewill offering.
- 27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
- Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
