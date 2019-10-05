Today
Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., speaker Nadia E. Miller, sponsored by Relay for Life Team 130.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, carry-outs available, call 765-452-7889, freewill offering.
Bluegrass and BBQ Open House, 4 to 6 p.m., Five Star Residences of Northwoods, 2501 Friendship Blvd., RSVP to Jenny at 765-454-0001 or JConyers@5ssl.com.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Spoken-word artist Shane Koyczan, 7:30 p.m., IUK Havens Auditorium, free tickets available at IU Kokomo Library and Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
“Take Me Home: Music of John Denver,” presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, starring Jim Curry, tribute show features the music of the late John Denver, individual tickets $20, season tickets $50, students admitted free, call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Logansport Coin Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, free admission.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Monday
Kokomo High School Class of 1951, 11:30 a.m., Ruby Tuesday, 3830 S. Lafountain St.
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Tuesday
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Howard County Extension Homemaker Learn -N- Share Club and 23 Club, 6 p.m., Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., working on crazy quilts.
Coordinated Assistance Ministries fund-raising banquet, 6 p.m., Rozzi’s Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, tickets $25, reservations at CAMHope.org or 317-531-1537.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
