Wednesday
- Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion on Depot Street.
Thursday
- Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “Dr. Doolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., $2.
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
- J. Edwards Gourmet presents Chocolate Celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., tickets three for $10, tickets can be redeemed for a chocolate item, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
- First Friday “Movie Night,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, movie-themed events, contests and treats, movie star selfie stands and video art, for a full list of activities call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- Pork chop dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW, 920 N. Washington St., $10, DJ music provided by Louie from 6 to p.m., call 765-452-1521 for more information.
- Father-Daughter Sweetheart Ball, 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
Saturday
- Walk a Mile in My Shoes, 8 to 10 a.m., register at 8 a.m. at Kokomo Rescue Mission, walk starts at Watered Garden, 319 W. Taylor St., and continues down the Industrial Heritage Trail to Open Arms, 929 N. Main St., breakfast at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., call 765-456-3838.
- Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- Father-Daughter Sweetheart Ball, 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
- Valentine’s Gala hosted by Preserve Marriage Ministry, 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for tickets, visit www.preservemarriages.com/valentines-gala.
- Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Genealogy Department, 220 N. Union St., speaker Sharon Cowan discussing the Green River Murder, call 765-626-0839.
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
- Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Kokomo High School Class of 1953 luncheon, 11 a.m., Half Moon Restaurant.
Thursday
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
- Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
