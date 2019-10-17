Today
Genealogy Short Class: Travel Into History, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, teens and adults can tour the Genealogy and Local History Department to learn about local resources, register at www.khcpl.org.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Friday
Kokomo Klash XIII, Kokomo Speedway, hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds, thunder cars, dirt late models, street stocks, general admission $20, children 12 and younger free, pit passes $35 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo Progressive Caucus, 5:30 p.m., Tin Man Brewing, 500 N. Buckeye St.
DIY Spooky Tea Light Candles, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, open to crafters 12 and older, register at www.khcpl.org.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Saturday
City of Firsts Adventure Park ribbon cutting, 1 to 2 p.m., 409 Arrow St., go-karts, miniature golf, arcades, batting cages, outdoor games, face painting and pumpkin painting.
Pumpkin painting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last or bring your own, call 765-456-7275.
Central Indiana Gun and Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5, free for children 12 and younger.
Downton Abbey Tea, 2 p.m., Crystal Tea Room, 502 W. Jefferson St., $20 including lunch, reservations 765-854-1440.
Monster Movie Marathon, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., for teens and adults.
Benefit breakfast for Daryl Hall, 7:30 to 10 a.m., Anoka United Methodist Church, 4890 E. 300 South, Logansport, freewill offering.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
