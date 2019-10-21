Today
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
Housing Authority of the City of Kokomo board meeting, 4 p.m., Walnut Building, 400 E. Walnut St.
Retired Indiana Public Employees Association fall meeting, registration 11 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m., Pizza Hut, 2328 W. Sycamore St., speaker Thomas Jennings of Grissom Air Museum.
Superior Street Housing Development Corp., 4:20 p.m., 400 W. Walnut St.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Tuesday
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Howard County Conventions, Visitors and Tourism Commission, board of directors meeting, 8 a.m., Louks Conference Room, City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
Howard County Convention and Visitors Commission Inc., board of directors meeting, immediately follow CVT meeting, Louks Conference Room, City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
Kokomo Piecemakers quilt guild, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., speaker Cindy Claycamp.
Local Coordinating Council of the Mayor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention, 3:30 p.m., Conference Room of the Kokomo Housing Authority, 400 E. Walnut St.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
Kids in the Kitchen, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, kindergarteners through fifth-graders learn to make spooky and sweet Halloween treats, registration required, space is limited, call 765-626-0830.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
