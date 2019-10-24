Today
- 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
- a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Friday
- hosted by Kokomo Family YMCA, 5:30 p.m., costume contests, face painting, haunt makeup, and swag bag for all race participants, to register, call 765-457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
- 6 to 10 p.m., The Refinery, 200 W. Superior St., also sponsored by Rhum Academy, Sol House, speakeasy-themed party, costumes encouraged.
- 5 to 6 p.m., Alumni Hall, a sensory-sensitive hour for children of any age and their families, admission cost is a non-perishable food item, RSVP to slcd@iuk.edu, 6 to 8 p.m. traditional trick-or-treating for children 12 and younger.
- 6 to 8 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. E., in case of rain, event will be inside, no pets.
- tours 6, 7 and 8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, annual Halloween event, guests help Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes track down Jack the Ripper, appropriate for ages 18 and older due to content, tickets $25 per person or $20 for Howard County Historical Society members, visit www.howardcountymuseum.org or the museum office.
- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
- 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- doors open 7:15 p.m., music starts 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., band is Who’s Yer Coustic, open mic.
- 5:15 p.m. to midnight, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, researchers of all levels of experience welcome, $15 fee includes buffet dinner and door prizes, register at www.khcpl.org.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.