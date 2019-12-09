Today
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets,freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Thursday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Indiana University Kokomo.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for children, $10 for children.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Financial Builders Federal Credit Union.
Russiaville Winter Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Russiaville Fire Department, 140 E. Main St., string popcorn and cranberries, hand make ornaments, attend tree lighting at 7:15 p.m., visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
