Today
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Thursday
Kokomo Creation Care candidate forum, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, featuring Kokomo mayoral candidates.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
Fish and chips fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., $9 for adults, $5 for ages 6 through 12, and free for ages 5 and younger, $1 for dessert, for carry-outs call 765-457-2075.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Saturday
Farm-to-Fork Dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., downtown Kokomo, hors d’ouevres at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., tickets $60, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donations accepted.
Stepping Out hat and style show, 2 to 4 p.m., Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., $15, proceeds go to scholarships.
Kokomocon, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, $10, free for children 5 and younger.
Angels’ Attic bazaar, craft show and chicken and noodle dinner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 Southway Blvd. E., booths, bake sale, Treasure and Trinket room, jewelry and crafts, dinner $9 for adults, $3 for children 5 and younger.
Fall fish and tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, adults $10, children 7 to 12 $5, children under 7 free, for carry-outs call 765-628-3154.
Fish and tenderloin dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., $10.
Chicken and noodle dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Onward Christian Church, 21 Oak St., Onward, freewill offering.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Tenderloin dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Pipe Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department, 339 W. Pearl St., Bunker Hill, $8 for adults, $6 for children 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo practice dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, $10 per couple.
Barktober Fest 5K Dog Walk Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to noon, visit www.kokomohumane.org.
Kokomo-Con, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, Visit www.kokomocon.com.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
