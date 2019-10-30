Today
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
College Fair and Career Expo, noon to 9 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, free admission.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter grand opening, noon to 3 p.m., 319 W. Taylor St., ribbon cutting and name revealing at 12:30 p.m.
Trick or treat, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement Communities, 329 Rainbow Drive, candy treats, cookies and punch.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Thursday
Kokomo trick or treat hours, 6 to 8 p.m. only.
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Trunk or Treat, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main and South Branches, all ages may come in costume, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
Fall Fun Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
Neighborhood fall festival, 5 to 7 p.m., Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St.
Organ Spooktacular, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, featuring Vincent Carr and Timothy Denton.
Trunk or treat, 5 to 8 p.m., Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St.
Harvest festival, 4 to 7 p.m., Westside Baptist Church, 3330 W. 100 South.
Indoor trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Trick or treat at Bloom, 6 to 8 p.m., 2800 S. Dixon Road.
Trunk or treat, 5 to 8 p.m., Galveston Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston.
Friday
First Friday “Main Street Mystery,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., help solve the mystery after a crime has been committed in downtown Kokomo during this live-action event, featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, free, self-guided arts tour in the downtown district, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
Local Author Fair, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, meet local authors of children’s books, fiction, poetry or nonfiction, visit www.khcpl.org.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
