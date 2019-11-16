Today
Artisan Christmas Market, Heritage Farm, visit www.ourheritagefarm.com.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile Ave., vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, tableware and more.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, general admission $25 or VIP admission $50.
Rural Photography Exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
KHS Drama Club presents two one-act plays, “The Bald Soprano” and “The Long Christmas Dinner,” 7 p.m., KHS auditorium, tickets $7 for adults, free for children 6 and younger.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
Presidio Brass, presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, combines a brass quintet, piano, and percussion, individual tickets $20, season tickets $50, children and full-time students free, call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Artisan Christmas Market, Heritage Farm, visit www.ourheritagefarm.com.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
- 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
- 4 p.m., Walnut Building, 400 E. Walnut St.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
Wednesday
- 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- 9:30 a.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., program is the “History of Hymns,” featuring the Rev. Ruth Lawson and Kokomo Chamber Brass, call 765-434-0687.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N, Washington St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.