Today
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Indiana University Kokomo.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for children, $10 for children.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Financial Builders Federal Credit Union.
- 6 to 8:30 p.m., Russiaville Fire Department, 140 E. Main St., string popcorn and cranberries, hand make ornaments, attend tree lighting at 7:15 p.m., visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donations accepted.
- 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, a collaboration of the Kokomo Symphony, IU Kokomo and local churches, for tickets call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
- 9 to 11 a.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., fill a box of cookies and candies for $10.
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
