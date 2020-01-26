Today

Greater Kokomo Winter Bridal Gala, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridalgala.com.

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Tuesday

The Manly Art of Card-Making, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, free, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.

Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., demonstrations by guild members.

Wednesday

  • Cooking Under Pressure,
    • 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday

  • Kitchen Chemistry,
    • 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, first- through sixth-graders can do science experiments using items found in a kitchen, call 765-626-0830 to register.
  • Genealogy short class,
    • 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn about storage devices and how to save family research files electronically, visit www.khcpl.org.

    Jan. 31

  • Viva Las Vista,
    • 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
  • Purdue Varsity Glee Club and Chamber Choir,
    • 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.

    Feb. 1

  • Second Time Around Prom Night,
    • 7 to 10 p.m., Western Elementary Gym, a benefit dance for the family of A.C. Robertson, an eighth-grader with stage four cancer, Pastime will play music from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, freewill donations accepted.
  • Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show,
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.

    Feb. 2

  • Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show,
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
  • Prompalooza,
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Feb. 3

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Feb. 5

  • Intern-curated exhibition,
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Feb. 6

  • Seniors at the Cinema,
    • 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “Dr. Doolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., $2.
  • Intern-curated exhibition,

    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

