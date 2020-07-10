Today

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Kingdom Come Festival 2020, Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds Healing Field, two-day Christian music festival, free admission, full list of bands at www.kingdomcomefestival.com.

Saturday

Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.

Kingdom Come Festival 2020, Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds Healing Field, two-day Christian music festival, free admission, full list of bands at www.kingdomcomefestival.com.

Chicken/beef and noodles, 4 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, drive-through only, sold by the pint and quart, no pre-orders.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Monday

Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Tuesday

Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Wednesday

Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Water spray, 1 to 3 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, free and open to the general public, event could be canceled due to inclement weather, call 765-457-7275.

Thursday

Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Friday

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Saturday

Howard County 4-H Fair, Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, 4-H exhibits, rides, food, live entertainment and more, visit www.howardcofair.com.

Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.

Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.

Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Stone Water Steel.

Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, downtown Kokomo, to register a team, visit www.macker.com/local/kokomo-in.

