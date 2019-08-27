Today
- Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Thursday
- Book Chat: Fall Into Great Books, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard Public Library, South Branch, enjoy a snack while chatting with library staff and other book lovers to find out what others are reading; Visit www.khcpl.org.
- Music at the Fountain, 7 p.m., featuring Rick Alan King, patriotic, downtown Greentown in front of the fountain, bring a lawn chair, free admission.
- Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Friday
- Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Saturday
- 59th annual Tecumseh Lodge Pow Wow, opens 9 a.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, dancing, crafts, seminars, displays, contests, auction, adult spectator fee $5, seniors $3, children $2.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- First Jeep Roundup and Steel Horse Poker Run, 7 to 9 a.m. registration and check-in, 9:30 a.m. roll-out, UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., 3 p.m. roll-in, show and shine contest, displays, live music.
- Military Foundation Charity Softball Tournament, gates open at 10:30 a.m., opening ceremony 11:30 a.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, Kokomo Police Department vs. Indiana National Guard at noon, Howard County Sheriff Department vs. Kokomo Fire Department at 1:10 p.m., with consolation and championship games to follow, free admission, freewill donations accepted.
- Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
- “Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
- Vince Osman Season Championship and Fireworks, Kokomo Speedway, featuring hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds and thunder cars, general admission $15, children ages 12 and younger free, pit passes $30 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 59th annual Tecumseh Lodge Pow Wow, opens 9 a.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, dancing, crafts, seminars, displays, contests, auction, adult spectator fee $5, seniors $3, children $2.
- “Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
