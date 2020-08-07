TODAY
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
KPRD Family Movie Night, “E.T.,” 9 p.m. Foster Park, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
SUNDAY
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, noon to 6 p.m., call 765-456-7275.
MONDAY
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
WEDNESDAY
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
THURSDAY
Winding Creek Music Festival, Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, Bluegrass bands in a wooded setting, bring a lawn chair, for ticket information visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.