Today

Tipton Community Theatre presents “The Lion King Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, students, and children, tickets at www.TiptonTheatre.com.

Saturday

Bridal Show by Heartland Magazine, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, free admission.

Tipton Community Theatre presents “The Lion King Jr.,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, students, and children, tickets at www.TiptonTheatre.com.

Phi Delta Kappa Blues Jam, doors open at 7:15 p.m., music starts 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., featuring Pastime, open mic, Blues Jam only, no cover.

Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Sunday

Take3,” presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, the trio brings enthusiasm to its interpretation of pop, jazz and classical tunes, $20 at the door.

Tipton Community Theatre presents “The Lion King Jr.,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, students, and children, tickets at www.TiptonTheatre.com.

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., special $6,000 night, kitchen open.

Tuesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Wednesday

Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, $2.

Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.

Friday

  • First Friday Healthy Community Fair, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.
  • Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,”
  • Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,”
    • 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
  • VFW Fish/Chicken Strip Fry,
    • 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., cost $10, music by DJ Louis 6 to 10 p.m., call 765-452-1521.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,”
  • Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,”
    • 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
  • Kokomo Handbell Festival,
    • 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, eight local churches participating.
  • IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament,
    • 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.

    Sunday

  • Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,”
    • 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
  • IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament,
    • 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,

    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

