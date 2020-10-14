Today

  • Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

Friday

  • Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
  • Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

Saturday

  • Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
  • Kokomo-Con, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, visit www.kokomocon.com.
  • Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
  • Chicken and noodles/beef and noodles, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., curbside ordering and pick up at south entrance, noodles are $7 per quart, $4 per pint, sides $3 per quart, $2 per pint.
  • Pumpkin Painting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
  • Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

  • VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

  • VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Wednesday

  • VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

Friday

  • Hoosier Dirt Shootout, Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models & Modifieds, Visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
  • District #15 Order of the Eastern chicken and noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Howard Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., $10 per person, dine in or carry out, benefits the ICAN Service Dog Project.
  • Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

Saturday

  • WoO Racing at Kokomo Speedway, Winged 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
  • Haunted Trail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
  • KPRD Family Movie Night “The Haunted Mansion,” 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
  • Fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 6 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, drive-thru only, $10 per meal.
  • Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
  • Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

  • VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

  • VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open

Wednesday

  • VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

Friday

  • Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

