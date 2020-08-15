The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Steven Cooper and Chaudney Cooper, Aug. 5, 2020.
Valerie Fortune and Michael Kyle Fortune, Aug. 5, 2020.
Andrew J. Covey and Glenda R. Covey, Aug. 7, 2020.
Shantz Daniel and Rebecca Daniel, Aug. 4, 2020.
Silvia Lucaschi-Decker and Matthew Decker, Aug. 6, 2020.
Donte Lashawn Edwards and Shenequa Monique Miller, Aug. 7, 2020.
Amanda Parmley-Roberts and Brian Roberts, Aug. 6, 2020.
Brandi L. Wright-Seefeldt and Sabre J. Seefeldt, Aug. 10, 2020.
