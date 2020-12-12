The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Geraldlette Burgess and Darrell Burgess, Dec. 2, 2020.
Amy Lowe and James Lowe, Dec. 2, 2020.
Kimberly Sprinkle and Kevin Sprinkle, Dec. 2, 2020.
Haley Head and Robert Head Jr., Dec. 3, 2020.
Kevin J. Witt and Mary G. Witt, Dec. 3, 2020.
Mary B. Sitzes and J W R. Sitzes, Dec. 4, 2020.
Tracy L. Phillips and Benjamin R. Phillips, Dec. 5, 2020.
Shelby Sadler and Michael Sadler Jr., Dec. 7, 2020.
