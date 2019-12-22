The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Candra Parks and Troy Parks, Dec. 4, 2019.
Lisa A. Reynolds and Donnie J. Reynolds, Dec. 5, 2019.
Travis Ragon and Ronda K. Ragon, Dec. 5, 2019.
Aaron Manchester and Sydney Lynn Manchester, Dec. 9, 2019.
Melissa Brown and Joshua Brown, Dec. 3, 2019.
Tia Cook and Calvin Howard, Dec. 6, 2019.
Thomas Cook and Jackie Cook, Dec. 6, 2019.
Emily Hope Rodriquez and Maxwell Adrian Christian Rodriquez, Dec. 9, 2019.
James Lowe and Amy Lowe, Dec. 9, 2019.
Brittany Shannonhouse and Josh Shannonhouse, Dec. 10, 2019.
Kyle A. Murphy and Leigha M. Murphy, Dec. 11, 2019.
Lawrence Richard Brown and Audrey Nicole Brown, Dec. 12, 2019.
Skye Dukes and Erik S. Dukes, Dec. 12, 2019.
Cassy Bratcher and William Henry Bratcher III, Dec. 16, 2019.
Brian Dunn and April Dunn, Dec. 13, 2019.
Brandon O. Day and Joshua L. Day, Dec. 11, 2019.
Emily Worthington and Greggory Worthington, Dec. 16, 2019.
