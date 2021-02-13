The following couples have filed for dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Harold Steur and Karen Steur, Feb. 8, 2021.
Amy Pundt and Chad Pundt, Feb. 3, 2021.
David Deschaine and Marlena Deschaine, Feb. 3, 2021.
Terri L. Hughes and Brandon Hughes, Feb. 3, 2021.
Danielle Rule and Colin MacLaren, Feb. 4, 2021.
Aaron Baugher and Regina Baugher, Feb. 4, 2021.
Rachel Crockett and Chris Crockett, Feb. 5, 2021.
Hope R. Davis and James J. Davis Jr., Feb. 5, 2021.
