The following couples have filed for dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Britney M. Sutton and Ashley Sutton, Jan. 28, 2021.
John Horner and Marnie Horner, Jan. 29, 2021.
Chelsea Frey and Michael Hafley, Jan. 29, 2021
Curtis Altman and Kathryn Altman, Jan, 26, 2021.
Brittni Payne and Joshua Payne, Jan. 27, 2021.
Mackenzie Roberts and Becca Roberts, Jan. 27, 2021.
DeAnna George and Brian George, Jan. 28, 2021.
Barbra Burgo and Michael Burgo, Jan. 29, 2021.
Sarah Comstock and James Comstock, Jan. 27, 2021.
Samantha Myers and Joshua Myers, Jan. 28, 2021.
