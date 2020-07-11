The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Jeremiah D. Plake and Myrandi A. Plake, June 20, 2020.
Kendra Weasner and Robyn Kitching, July 1, 2020.
Teresa Ann West and Scott Noland West, July 2, 2020.
Kerry Snow and Donna Snow, July 2, 2020.
Charles Farren and Kathleen Farren, June 30, 2020.
Alicia Ferguson and Donte Ferguson, June 30, 2020.
Kara Davis and Neil Davis, July 2, 2020.
Deanna Hurd and Michael Hurd, July 2, 2020.
