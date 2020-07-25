The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
David Lee Ramer II and Michelle Elizabeth Ramer, July 16, 2020.
Erica Gonzalez and Jamie Gonzalez, July 20, 2020.
Joseph Kinney and Jamie Robinson, July 20, 2020.
Rickie L. Steele and Patti Jo Steele, July 15, 2020.
Joseph Hillis and Joanna Hillis, July 17, 2020.
Storm Jewell and Matthew Jewell, July 17, 2020.
Tabitha Jones Purnell and Joshua Purnell, July 20, 2020.
Carey Blake and Sheila K. Blake, July 20, 2020.
Deon Taylor and SaBrina Berry Taylor, July 15, 2020.
Erica Dillman and Austin Dillman, July 16, 2020.
