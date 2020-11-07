The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Jonathan Capers and Ariana Capers, Oct. 20, 2020.
Christopher William Eades and Tyler Lea Eades, Oct. 26, 2020.
Vance Matthew Williamson and Danielle Williamson, Oct. 21, 2020.
Emma Morris and Shiana Varnado, Oct. 20, 2020.
Hannah Fields and Joseph Ryan Fields, Oct. 22, 2020.
Shawn Abney and Nina Abney, Oct. 27, 2020.
Briann Mortz and Nolan Mortz, Oct. 30, 2020.
Phillip E. Silvers and Brianna Silvers, Nov. 2, 2020.
Melanie Henson and Charles Lucas Henson, Oct. 28, 2020.
Austin Moon and Cassandra Moon, Oct. 30, 2020.
Jessie A. Culbertson and Dolores Roberto Mejia Renderos, Nov. 2, 2020.
Cameren Hinton and Leah Hinton, Oct. 28, 2020.
Brittni Bowley and Blake Bowley, Oct. 29, 2020.
