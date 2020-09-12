The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Jose G. Quintero Nicasio and Elvira Medina Quintero, Sept. 3, 2020.
Faith Richardson and Zach Flynn-Moore, Sept. 3, 2020.
Lisa Gilbert-Trinoskey and Mike Trinoskey, Sept. 4, 2020.
Gretchen L. Jones and Carl W. Jones, Sept. 1, 2020.
Shane Cleland and William Cleland, Sept. 2, 2020.
Brandon L. Adams and Jennifer Robyn Adams, Sept. 3, 2020.
Jason S. Dishner and Erica L. Dishner, Sept.3, 2020.
Jeremia Lucas and Nicole S. Lucas, Sept. 4, 2020.
Molly LeClerc and Richard LeClerc, Sept. 2, 2020.
Christina Windlow and Marshall Windlow, Sept. 4, 2020.
Keith L. Moore and Tiffany Wright, Sept. 2, 2020.
