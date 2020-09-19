The following couples have filed for a dissolution in the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Holly Stone and Trent Stone, Sept. 9, 2020.
Jonathan M. Pratt and Jamie L. Pratt, Sept. 14, 2020.
Jackie Studebaker and Christopher Studebaker, Sept. 8, 2020.
Traci L. Collins and Jason K. Collins, Sept. 8, 2020.
Dorian Sibray and John Sibray, Sept. 8, 2020.
Joseph Meade and Lori Meade, Sept. 10, 2020.
Rose C. Shallenberger and Mark Shallenberger, Sept. 9, 2020.
Danielle Nelson and Adam Nelson, Sept. 11, 2020.
Isha Scales and Calvin Scales, Sept. 11, 2020.
Donald Parvin and Teresa J. Parvin, Sept. 8, 2020.
Sharon Hafley and Michael Haflety, Sept. 11, 2020.
Adam Heath and Theresa Heath, Sept. 11, 2020.
