The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Brandyn R. Butler, Kokomo, and Sierra J. Akin, Galveston.
Alexander J. Powell and Faith E. Clark, Kokomo.
Jordan Ireland-Mason and Yessica Agra-Balbuena, Kokomo.
Aaron Day and Leslie Day, Kokomo.
Timothy D. Tanner, Kokomo, and Heidi R. Vint, Kokomo.
William S. Townsend, Kokomo, and Monica Gutierrez Villarreal, Guadalupe, Mexico.
Richard M. Howard and Penny Y. Thomas, Kokomo.
