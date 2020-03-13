- Ag Day, which was scheduled for March 25, has been canceled.
- The last Howard County Third House session, scheduled for March 17, has been canceled.
- Tri-Central School Corporation has canceled all after school activities for Friday and Saturday, including High School Musical on Friday and Saturday night, and all athletic contests and practices
- Kokomo Senior Center has canceled all events and banned public access until further notice. For those who eat a meal at the center, meals will still be available for pick up at the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Individuals who have utilized the Spirit of Kokomo for transportation to the center in the past, the Spirit of Kokomo can deliver to those individuals.
- Sound of Music has postponed their Songs of 1984 Rockstar Training Academy Concert, originally planned for March 14.
- IVY Tech Community College has made the decision to delay the continuation and the start of the new eight-week courses until March 23. At that time the college will move to delivering all courses virtually. Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide student and business office assistance including the ability for students to meet with advisors, admissions and financial aid, use computers, and access to faculty as needed. For more information, visit ivytech.edu
- IUK's Nurses of Distinction has been postponed. It was scheduled for March 24. If you have any questions, please contact Sylvia Mason at smason@iuk.edu
- The Russiaville Lions Club has canceled its annual spring fish and tenderloin dinner, which had been planned for March 13.
- Shipshewana on the Road has been canceled for March 14 and 15.
- Kokomo Soccer Club has suspended all games and practices until April 2. No teams are to practice or meet until after this date.
- Kokomo YMCA has postponed the YMCA $5,000 Dinner originally scheduled for March 13
- Acacia Academy's Art in Bloom event scheduled for March 14 has been canceled
- Dancing with the Stars event scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
