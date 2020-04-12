BY THE NUMBERS
Worldwide
Total cases: 1,754,457 (+4.6%)
Total deaths: 106,469 (+4.7%)
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 2 p.m. April 11
United States
Total cases: 492,416 (+7.2%)
Total deaths: 18,559 (+12%)
Confirmed cases from the Centers for Disease Control, as of 2:30 p.m. April 11
Indiana
Total cases: 7,435 (+7.6%)
Total deaths: 330 (+10%)
Total tested by ISDH: 39,215
As reported by the Indiana State Health Department on April 11
Note: Howard County has 46 cases and 4 deaths. Miami County as 15 cases, and Tipton County has 9 cases; neither county has reported deaths.
As of April 10 from ISDH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.