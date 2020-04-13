BY THE NUMBERS
Worldwide
Total cases: 1,827,264 (+4.2%)
Total deaths: 113,031 (+6.2%)
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 1:36 p.m. April 12
United States
Total cases: 492,416 (+7.2%)
Total deaths: 18,559 (+12%)
Confirmed cases from the Centers for Disease Control on April 12
Indiana
Total cases: 7,928 (+6.6%)
Total deaths: 343 (+3.9%)
Total tested by ISDH: 42,489
As reported by the Indiana State Health Department at 11:59 p.m. April 11.
Note: Howard County has 48 cases and 4 deaths. Miami County as 16 cases, and Tipton County has 9 cases; neither county has reported deaths.
As of 11:59 p.m. April 11 from ISDH
Area firm makes clips for masks
DELPHI, Ind. — A northern Indiana company is making plastic clips to protect medical workers' ears from being irritated by the elastic straps on face masks protecting them during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hometown Shirts and Graphix temporarily closed its door after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued stay-at-home orders that extend through at least April 20 to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
But the Delphi company's owners, Tricia and Mark Mendel, have turned their downtime into an effort make plastic clips to hold face masks' elastic straps at the back of the users' head, rather than around the ears, where long-term use can rub the backs of ears raw.
Since early April, Hometown Shirts and Graphix and their son Nick's company, Ikonik Graphix, have laser-cut and donated more than 3,000 clips to medical staff at Indiana hospitals and others, including nursing homes and grocery stores.
She said Hometown Shirts and Graphix recently received enough material to make 20,000 more of the clips to protect user's ears from the straps, which hold each mask tight around their face.
- Associated Press
Nursing home deaths soar past 2,600
NEW YORK — More than 2,600 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.
Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, the AP has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments. The latest count of at least 2,646 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.
But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.
- Associated Press
QUOTE
“The early rejection of science by politicians in the United States and other countries is translating to deaths of more humans and a worse economy than we would have had otherwise."
- Jonathan Overpeck, dean of environmental studies, University of Michigan.
