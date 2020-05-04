Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Total cases: 3,619,523
Total deaths: 250,478
Total cases: 1,122,486
Total deaths: 65,735
- As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through May 4.
- INDIANA
Total cases: 20,507
Total deaths: 1,151
Total cases: 202
Total deaths: 9
Note: Miami County has 119 confirmed cases, 1 deaths; Tipton County has 20 cases with 1 death.
- As reported by The Indiana State Department of Health on May 4.
Trump pushes economy reopening, says virus could kill 100K
President Donald Trump insists that states can gradually lift lockdowns and still protect people from the coronavirus pandemic, even as he’s also suggesting U.S. deaths could reach 100,000, he said during a virtual town hall Sunday night.
Trump increased his projection for the total U.S. death toll to as many as 100,000 — up from the 60,000 figure he suggested just a few weeks ago. More than 67,000 Americans are confirmed dead from the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins database.
Leaders pledge billions for virus vaccine research
BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders on Monday began pledging billions of euros for research into a vaccine against the new coronavirus, but warned that it is just the start of an effort that must be sustained over time to beat the disease.
At a video-conference summit, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that a 7.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) target being sought to help find a vaccine, new treatments and better tests for the disease would be merely a “down-payment” on the tools that will be needed to fight the virus.
Just over an hour into the summit, some 5 billion euros had been pledged, according to a European Commission tally.
Governments have reported around 3.5 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths from the virus, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.
CORONA QUOTE
“The reality is that we will have to learn to live with the virus until and unless we develop a vaccine.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
