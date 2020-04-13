By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
Total Cases: 1,883,119
Total Deaths: 117,569
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 2:02 p.m. April 13
United States:
Total cases: 554,849
Total deaths: 21,942
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through April 13:
Indiana
Cases: 8,236
Deaths: 350
Total tested by ISDH: 44,539
Note: Howard County has 50 cases and 4 deaths. Miami County has 16 cases and Tipton County has 10 cases; neither county has reported deaths.
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through April 13.
COVID-19 presents unique challenges for those affected by Alzheimer’s
In Indiana alone, 342,000 caregivers provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and caregiver support groups to help caregivers and their families.
The association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible. Support groups are also offered to provide family caregivers an opportunity to share their experiences and receive support from others.
For a complete list of upcoming programs and support groups, or to register, visit alz.org/Indiana/helping_you.
Things to do with the kids:
- Bake, now is a great time to teach them some of your recipes.
- Make flavored popsicles in ice cube trays by pouring juice or cola in the tray, covering the tray in plastic wrap and then inserting popsicle sticks through the wrap and into the liquid.
- Video chat with family members you can’t go visit.
- Work on writing skills and send some letters to family and friends.
- Clean out and organize closets.
- Create a board/trivia game using questions about friends and family.
- Make paper airplanes and see whose flies the farthest.
- Use cardboard boxes and wrapping paper tubes to practice golf putting. Set the box upright with the opening facing towards you and try to make it in.
Corona quote
“It’s important that we focus on the positive and we focus on the increasing discoveries and ... finding ways to help these patients. If I don’t do that, I just totally lose sight of what drives me every day.”
-Dr. Joseph Habboushe, emergency room doctor, Manhattan.
