Walt H. Gilbert, 51, 5100 block of Ojibway Driver, was ticketed by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior suspension. Wednesday’s police reports erroneously said he was arrested.
Correction, Feb. 13, 2020
Tags
Recommended for you
Best of Kokomo 2019
- The votes have been counted. See who won Best of Kokomo 2019.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'A great man who has left a wonderful legacy'
- 3 charged in connection to Monday homicide, kidnapping
- Miami Co. man arrested after fatal crash
- 2 arrested in Friday drug bust
- Fierce pushback precedes Superior St. rezoning
- 'Too many already?': Amid construction, those involved say housing is needed
- Russiaville Summer Fest canceled after carnival pulls out
- Northwestern school board member faces fraud related charges
- Local FCA workers to receive $7,280 profit-sharing payout
- Growing hemp: Crop shows mixed results for Indiana farmers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.