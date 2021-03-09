An article in Monday's Tribune regarding the recent Third House session incorrectly stated how the the House voted on HB 1384, mandating students in grades 6-8 take one semester of civics class. The bill passed the House 96-1. The Tribune regrets the error. 

The Tribune regrets the error. 

