An article in Monday's Tribune regarding the recent Third House session incorrectly stated how the the House voted on HB 1384, mandating students in grades 6-8 take one semester of civics class. The bill passed the House 96-1. The Tribune regrets the error.
CORRECTION, March 10, 2021
