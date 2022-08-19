Brenda K. Ballard, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 120 days in jail, with 43 actual days and 43 days of jail time credit served.
Thomas Brown, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with 12 months in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 44 actual days and 44 days of jail time credit served. That sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Antonitte Ewing, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 142 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 71 actual days and 71 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, comply with all orders by the CHINS court in her children’s CHINS cases and pay for all court costs and fees.
Scot Hughes, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 174 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 87 actual days and 87 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Nigel Anthony Lenoir, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, to 548 days, with 10 days on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, have their driver’s license suspended for a year with a conditional driving privilege and pay for all court costs and fees.
Jeffrey L. Mouser, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 730 days, with one year on in-home detention and one year suspended to supervised probation, with 86 actual days and 86 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Randall Lee Roberts, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for public intoxication, to 180 days in jail, with 90 actual days and 180 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
John Rogers Jr., sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 548 days, with 114 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 57 actual days and 114 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Anthony Matthew Ryan, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with 12 months on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 114 actual days and 228 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay for all other court costs and fees.
Lawrence Dwight Shepherd, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of a narcotic drug, to 24 months, with six months in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 316 actual days and 632 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Brittany Vanwinkle, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for domestic battery, to one year all suspended to unsupervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for any counseling as directed by probation, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Kyle G. Wheeler, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with nine months in jail, nine months on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 111 actual days and 222 days of jail time credit served. That sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
