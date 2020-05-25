BY THE NUMBERS
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies.
WORLDWIDE*
Total cases: 5,548,858
Total deaths: 347,858
Total recovered: 2,327,338
UNITED STATES*
Total cases: 1,693,157
Total deaths: 99,448
*As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 1:13 p.m. May 25
INDIANA**
Total cases: 31,715
Total deaths: 1,832
Note: Howard County has 356 cases and 18 deaths. Miami County has 139 cases and 1 death. Tipton County has 22 cases and 1 death.
**As reported by The Indiana State Department of Health through midnight, May 24.
Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to car owners.
With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs are parked unattended on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.
Vehicle larcenies shot up 63% in New York and nearly 17% in Los Angeles from Jan. 1 through mid-May, compared with the same period last year.
And many other law enforcement agencies around the U.S. are reporting an increase in stolen cars and vehicle burglaries, even as violent crime has dropped dramatically nationwide in the coronavirus pandemic.
In Austin, Texas, last month, a whopping 72% of the 322 stolen vehicles had their keys nearby. The total number of auto thefts in April spiked about 50%, and burglaries to vehicles were up 2% from April 2019.
