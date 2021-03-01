  • Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins Universityand the Indiana State Dept. of Health
  • WORLDWIDE

Total cases: 113,959,461

Total deaths: 2,528,284

  • UNITED STATES

Total cases: 28,574,863

Total deaths: 512,503

  • INDIANA

Total cases: 661,673

Total deaths: 12,142

  • HOWARD COUNTY

Total cases: 9,055

Total deaths: 197

NOTE: Miami County has 3,572 cases, 63 deaths; Tipton County has 1,463 cases and 41 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m., Feb. 28.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you