- Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins Universityand the Indiana State Dept. of Health
- WORLDWIDE
Total cases: 113,959,461
Total deaths: 2,528,284
- UNITED STATES
Total cases: 28,574,863
Total deaths: 512,503
- INDIANA
Total cases: 661,673
Total deaths: 12,142
- HOWARD COUNTY
Total cases: 9,055
Total deaths: 197
NOTE: Miami County has 3,572 cases, 63 deaths; Tipton County has 1,463 cases and 41 deaths.
As of 2:30 p.m., Feb. 28.
